Carol Joyce Bonnell, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at her Charlotte County residence.
Born on Aug. 10, 1927 in Detroit, Mich. to the late James and Phyllis Visger Mudge, she had been a resident of Florida for twenty-five years coming from Canton, Mich.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her large family, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite traveling destination was Las Vegas.
She is pre-deceased by a son, Mark Bonnell in 2017.
Survivors include her loving husband of seventy-three years: Harvey W. Bonnell; one daughter: Linda (Donald) Hinkle of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; four sons: Gary Bonnell of Canton, Mich., Clifford Bonnell of Waterford, Mich.; William (Deborah) Bonnell of Whitmore Lake, Mich., Timothy Bonnell of Treasure Island, Fla., eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 So. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224.
