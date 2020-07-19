Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla., with her loving husband, Stuart, at her bedside.



Carol was loved by all who met her for her bright smile and larger than life personality. Her favorite spot was at their camp at Hyde Lake surrounded by her family.



For most of her professional life she worked as an executive secretary, earning Secretary of the Year for her efforts. In retirement, she booked luxury cruises for a cruise line director in Florida.



Carol is survived by her husband Stuart of Punta Gorda, Fla., sons Daniel of Massena, N.Y., and Bill of Orlando, Fla., daughters Melissa Millan of East Greenbush, N.Y., Cindy (David) Johnson of Calcium, N.Y., and Vicki (Gary Baker) Martin of Watertown, N.Y., as well as ten grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and her sister Nancy (Hugg) Murphy of Venice, Fla. She is predeceased by her sister Lois (Hugg) Oswald and her granddaughter Danielle Pease.



There will be a memorial service at a date and time to be determined by the family.



