|
|
Carol Ruth Bassett, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 due to a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Carol was born on January 7, 1935 in Rochester, N.Y. to Albert and Beatrice Shedd. She married Arthur Thomas (Tom) Bassett on June 11, 1955, and enjoyed a wonderful marriage to him for 58 years until his death in 2015.
Carol had the gift of hospitality and making everyone feel welcome and important.
She had a knack for learning and remembering many details about everyone she met.
She was always involved in Church. Her relationship with Jesus was of upmost importance and she shared His love and light with all those she encountered. She grew up spending most of her time dancing which she greatly loved. She attended Bowling Green State University where she met her husband and then raised her family in Dayton, Ohio. After spending a few years in New York and Japan, they retired in Florida. She was instrumental in bringing new members to First Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, Fla. where they attended for over 20 years. In late 2014, due
to declining health, Tom and Carol moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. to be close to their
daughter.
Carol is survived by her son, Steve Bassett (Kathy) and daughter Sheri Bowman, and
grandchildren, Kelly Reuss (Paul), Lee Bassett and Ian Bowman, and many wonderful nieces and nephews who she loved and touched deeply.
Celebration of life service and burial will occur at a later time in Dayton, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
(www.act.alz.org)