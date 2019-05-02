Carole Grace Kenyon, 81, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Tidewell Hospice House facility in Port Charlotte, Florida.



Carole, the only child of Bruce and Mildred Schlinkert, was born August 11, 1937 in Los Angeles, California. After graduating high school Carole attended and later graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Education. During this period of time, she met and married the love of her life, Ralph Edward Kenyon, whom she wed in July of 1960. She continued to teach full time until the birth of their son, then devoted herself primarily to taking care of her family. Carole and Edward, long time residence of Belle Mead, New Jersey, retired to Punta Gorda in 1990 where they enjoyed the warm sunny days and family activities together.



Carole is survived by her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Edward Kenyon; son Ron (Spouse Leah) Kenyon of Suwanee, GA; daughter, Laura (Spouse Charles) Kesler of Naperville, IL; and grandsons, Johnathon and Christopher Kesler.



Visitation will be held this Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary Street in Punta Gorda.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carole's name are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.