Carolyn Cook Handa, 77, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida.



Born on June 2, 1941, in Cumberland, to the late Albert C. and Mary A. (Baum) Cook.



Carolyn graduated Beall High School class of 1959, and received her diploma from her mother, the first lady to be appointed to the Allegany County Board of Education. She was a cheerleader and active in many



organizations. She received her R.N. degree from the university of Maryland School of Nursing and went on to receive her Masters of Public Health Degree for the University of Pittsburgh. Later she was awarded the Helen Heyrman Award for outstanding leadership in her field of health care. Carolyn was active in the Frostburg Methodist Church and Youth Fellowship Activities. She enjoyed spending summers at the Cook's Camp on the South Branch of the Potomac River near Springfield, West Virginia and was known for being compassionate, caring and considerate to everyone.



Surviving are her husband, James A. Handa; daughters, Amy Franklin and husband Marc, Raleigh, North Carolina; Laura Mayer and significant other David Adams; grandchildren, Connor, Noah, Max, Lila; brother, Dr. A. Douglas Cook and wife Susan, Frostburg; nieces, Laura C. Diller and husband James, Middletown, Connecticut; Katherine Kennell, Morgantown, West Virginia; cousins, Mary Ann Ostlind, Torrance, California, Carol Cheriyan (Chandran), Saratoga, California, Jonathan Baum, Phoenix, Arizona and Carla Cook, widow Greg Cook, Baltimore, Maryland.



Family and friends will be received at Durst Funeral Home, 57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 7-9 P.M.



Funeral service will be held at Frostburg United Methodist Church, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 with Rev. Kyle Durbin officiating.



Interment will be in Frostburg Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Carolyn can be sent to the University of Maryland School of Nursing, 655 W. Lombard St., Baltimore Maryland, 21201 or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 147, Geneva New York, 14456.



