Catherine "Kitty" Coutts, age 88, of Punta Gorda, Fla., former resident of 60 years of Hialeah, Fla., passed away June 13, 2020. Kitty was born August 1, 1931, in Pottsville, Pa., to Gordan and Bertha Shappell. She graduated in 1950 from Pottsville High School in Pottsville, Pa. Kitty was involved in the Church Guild and was also the Chaplain of the Moose Club. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda, Fla. Everyone who knew Kitty would say, "She loved to have fun!" She also loved to sew, play tennis, ceramics, and dancing. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward O. Coutts; sister, Margie Shappell; and brother, Cyril Shappell. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Marie Pearlingi) Coutts and Edward (Alberta) Coutts; grandchildren, Theresa Varnell, Christopher Coutts, and Natalie Lange; and great-grandchildren, Harry Lange, Mason Lange, and Leah Lange. A Funeral Service for Kitty will be on Saturday June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church; 4005 Palm Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.



