Catherine "Granny" Donahue, 101, currently of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on May 30, 2019. She was formerly of Danville, IL.



Catherine had many interests and belonged to many organizations. She was a member of the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge, the Eagles Club, and Charlotte Country Music Club. She loved helping in her daughter's beauty salon and playing the slots, and enjoying a Bloody Mary every once in a while.



Catherine is survived by four of her children Betty Lanham, Ronald (Barb) Romack, Donna Moss and Butch Romack. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two of her children, Mary Gooch and Beverly Curtis.



At the family's request, services will be private. Catherine will be missed by all who knew her and she was one of a kind. Read More Listen to Obituary