Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Catherine O. Cox


Catherine O. Cox, 99, of Enterprise, Alabama and former resident of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home.

Catherine was born on Jan. 25, 1920 in Southbridge, Massachusetts to Elias and Anastasia Mitchell.

She was a retired bookkeeper and moved to Port Charlotte in 1972 From Boston, Massachusetts. In 2016 she moved to Enterprise to live with her son.

She is survived by her son, James L. (Renee) Cox of Enterprise, Alabama; and three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services celebrating Catherine's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 20, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Fr. Mojmir Zalick of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Friend may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
