Catherine "Joyce" Reed, 87, of Rotonda, Florida, passed away on March 18, 2019.



Joyce was born in Morristown, New Jersey, on Nov. 26, 1931 to Claude and Madeline Van Fleet. She grew up in Dunedin, Florida and moved back to New Jersey her senior year and graduated from Roxbury High School in 1950. While in New Jersey she met her husband, Chris, while working at Hooper Holmes Inc. They raised their family in New Jersey, but moved to Rotonda, Florida in 2003, where they were enjoying their retirement years. Joyce's favorite activities throughout her life included traveling, cooking, sewing, gardening, bowling, reading, card club, computer games, bingo, and "Red Hat" events. She was a baseball fan; first the New York Mets and then her Florida team the Tampa Bay Rays. She also loved all animals and was involved in animal rights groups and rescued many dogs over the years.



Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Chris; son, Robert and his wife Sue Siegel and their two sons, Christopher and Michael; daughter, Robin and her husband, Ricardo Rojas and their son, Alejandro; and sister Laura Petty.



A Catholic funeral mass will take place on at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Rd., Englewood. Father Richard York will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at the Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Rd., Englewood.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church or Tidewell Hospice.