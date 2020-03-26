Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Santos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Santos Obituary
Catherine Santos, 75, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.

Catherine was born Nov. 30, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Norman and Eleanor Ross. She received her Master's Degree in Counseling from Nova University. She was a retired hospital psychiatric technician and social worker. Catherine moved to Charlotte County in 2000 from Sarasota, Fla. where she worked for 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Tennley (Don) Davia of Port Charlotte; a brother, David Ross of Newburyport, Mass.; and a sister, Mary Beth Ross of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or www.tidewellhospice.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the

family. Arrangements by Ro berson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -