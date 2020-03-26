|
Catherine Santos, 75, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Catherine was born Nov. 30, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Norman and Eleanor Ross. She received her Master's Degree in Counseling from Nova University. She was a retired hospital psychiatric technician and social worker. Catherine moved to Charlotte County in 2000 from Sarasota, Fla. where she worked for 20 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Tennley (Don) Davia of Port Charlotte; a brother, David Ross of Newburyport, Mass.; and a sister, Mary Beth Ross of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or www.tidewellhospice.org
