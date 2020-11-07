Catherine Turner Varney, formerly of Charlotte, Vt., died peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 27, 2020. Born to Edith Charlotte (Merchant) and George Wilbur Coburn Turner on March 13, 1932, in New Haven, Ct. The family eventually settled in Burlington, Vt., where Catherine Louise Turner was raised on a small farm on East Avenue.
Always learning new things, from preserving her garden produce to the gadgets of the information age, dressmaking-where she won the Vermont State 4-H competition in dress design and construction and a prize trip to Chicago, caning furniture, and a lifelong passion for genealogy, Catherine was particularly interested in learning skills that are not as well known in this day and age. She graduated from Burlington High School and attended University of Vermont and Purdue University. Active in civic and community organizations over many years, she led Cub Scouts, joined the school board, and was a member of the Charlotte Congregational Church and choir, and the fraternal Order of the Eastern Star.
Catherine was married to Harry Ross Varney on Aug. 30, 1952, beginning a union with her brother Gerald's best friend that lasted over sixty five years. Together Catherine and Harry owned and operated dairy farms in Charlotte, Vt., where for many happy years they raised their five children. After retirement in 1980, Catherine and Harry lived in Englewood, Fla., during the winter months, where she enjoyed tending a vast orchid collection and was a member of the local Orchid Society. She was an accomplished landscape and portrait artist. Catherine was a member of the Myakka Pines Golf Club and played in a Ladies league for many years. She had a powerful and accurate golf swing. She was an Apple tech wizard with her various devices. Catherine most recently was active with the Ladies Workshop at the Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood, Fla. They spent summers near family on the shores of Lake Champlain on Long Point Ferrisburgh, Vt.
Catherine is survived by her four daughters: Linda (Steve) Reinhalter of North Carolina, Suzanne (Erik) Johnsrud of Utah, Dorothy (Jeff) Hill of Charlotte, Vt., and Carol Varney of Florida, and her son Robert (Donna) Varney of Jericho, Vt. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Pat) Turner, thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Harry, brother Gerald Turner, and granddaughter Sara Jo Varney. An immediate private burial will take place in Bristol, Vt. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
