Celeste A. Hogan, 58, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Celeste was born to Woodrow and Marie Hogan on February 6, 1961 in Syracuse, New York.
Celeste was a wonderful person who loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed putting smiles to peoples faces, making people happy and loved to dance. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her sisters, Colleen (Roger) Hogan of Port Charlotte, Dennise Hogan of
Punta Gorda, Florida, Jannine (William Gilmer) Hogan of Salt Lake City, Utah; her brothers, Tim Hogan of Key Largo, Florida, Keith (Victoria) Hogan of Port Charlotte, Brian (Gerry) Hogan of Atlanta, Georgia
and Corey (Junena) Hogan of Goodyear, Arizona; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held 10:00AM-11:00AM with a Scripture Service to follow at 11:00AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.