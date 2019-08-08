|
|
Chad Moon, 52, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on July 23, 2019.
Chad loved the Dallas Cowboys since he was 3 years old! He also loved the Tampa Bay Rays and enjoyed going to baseball games.
Chad leaves behind his great love of twelve years, Drema Ellison. He is also sorely missed by his parents, Alice and Chet Moon, and his brother, Donny Moon.
At the family's request, there will be no services.Chad Moon, 52, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on July 23, 2019.
Chad loved the Dallas Cowboys since he was 3 years old! He also loved the Tampa Bay Rays and enjoyed going to baseball games.
Chad leaves behind his great love of twelve years, Drema Ellison. He is also sorely missed by his parents, Alice and Chet Moon, and his brother, Donny Moon.
At the family's request, there will be no services.