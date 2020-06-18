Charles Daniel Harvey Sr. (aka Dan)



Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend



January 17, 1946 - June 13, 2020



Charles D. Harvey Sr., 74, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020, in Port Charlotte.



Dan was born in Chelmsford, Mass., to Claude and Esther Harvey. He went to high school at Chelmsford High in the graduating Class of 1964. He went to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from North Eastern University in Boston, Mass. As a young man, he worked for his family business Harvey Building Supplies. In 1966, he joined the United States Air Force serving four years at McCoy AFB in Orlando, Fla., reaching the rank of sergeant in the 306th Transportation Squad (SAC). Upon returning to Chelmsford, Mass., he served as a police officer in the Crime Prevention Unit for ten years. In June 1981, the Harvey family relocated to Englewood, Fla. Switching careers Dan began working as a Salesman and a District Manager at Ashley Aluminum for 26 years. Finally, retiring from Absolute Aluminum in 2008. He was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge. Dan enjoyed coaching sports, ATV riding, boating, fishing, wood working, entertaining the neighbors from his garage, and mowing the lawn on his beloved John Deere. He touched so many lives through his many years of coaching kids in baseball, basketball, and softball in the Englewood Community. Although, his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived and his memories will be carried on by his wife of 53 years, Joanne Jackson Harvey; his children Dan Harvey Jr. (Angela), Jeff Harvey (Jodi), and Tammy Hodges (Brett); grandchildren Ashley Gordon (Gavin), Meranda Ray (Mike), Jeff Harvey (Erin), Ryan Ceruti, Danny III & Jamie Harvey, Carrie Harvey, Casey Hickman, Sarah & Kaylie Booher, and Hunter & Jordan Hodges; his 12 great -grandchildren; his siblings Robert Harvey (Nancy), and Karen Dunn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.



There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering held on June 18, 2020, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla. Please come and share a memory or story with our family in our memory box as you sign in.



