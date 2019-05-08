Charles E. Ogle of Rotonda West, Florida, Died May 7, 2019. He was born in Sevier County, Tennessee on January 27, 1938. Charles leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Martha W Ogle; daughters Sharon Barco (Smitty), Laurie MacLeod (Randy) and Shannon Ogle. His daughter, Brenda Timm, preceded him in death March 21, 2013. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Athena and Andrew Barco, Shawn Timm and Stephanie Brown, Nathan, Amber and Austin MacLeod; Great-grandchildren, Kairi, Logan and Annabelle Barco, Cailey and Maddison Timm, Addie and Chloe Brown. He leaves his sisters, Marylou, Linda, Diana and Rosa in Virginia plus many nieces and nephews behind.



Charles loved his family and was proud to have worked in the seafood department at the Cape Haze Publix until he retired.



Charles was a gentle soul that loved children and would offer whatever he had to those in need. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital or Englewood Helping Hands.



There will be a celebration of his life at his final resting place in the mountains of North Carolina-a place he loved.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.