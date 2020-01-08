Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Drake Obituary
Charles Edward Drake

Born in Lansing, Michigan on May 9th, 1948

Died in Sarasota, Florida on December 21st, 2019 at age 71.

He was a graduate of Sexton high school, Lansing Michigan. Very Proud Vietnam veteran (served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army).

Retired designer / developer from Coach House Inc., Nokomis, Florida.

Proceeded in death by Robert Charles Drake and Norma Jean Beals Drake (parents), Thomas Beals Drake (brother). Gayland Duane Drake (brother) and Gloria Ann Drake Theen (sister) surviving. Thomas Journey Drake (son), Jacqueline Kristine Drake and Jordan Thomas Drake (grandchildren).

Funeral schedule for January 20th at 11:00 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -