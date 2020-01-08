|
|
Charles Edward Drake
Born in Lansing, Michigan on May 9th, 1948
Died in Sarasota, Florida on December 21st, 2019 at age 71.
He was a graduate of Sexton high school, Lansing Michigan. Very Proud Vietnam veteran (served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army).
Retired designer / developer from Coach House Inc., Nokomis, Florida.
Proceeded in death by Robert Charles Drake and Norma Jean Beals Drake (parents), Thomas Beals Drake (brother). Gayland Duane Drake (brother) and Gloria Ann Drake Theen (sister) surviving. Thomas Journey Drake (son), Jacqueline Kristine Drake and Jordan Thomas Drake (grandchildren).
Funeral schedule for January 20th at 11:00 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery.