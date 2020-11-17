Charles Erwin Clucas, 90, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Nov. 8, 2020. He was born July 14, 1930, in Michigan and moved to Oak Grove Mobile Home Park of Englewood, Fla., in 1995. He served on the Board of the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park from 1999 to 2019, serving as President of the Board from 2001 to 2005.



Charles is survived by his wife, Betty, and their four children, Kim Ray Clucas, Lee Ann Yonts, Rick Charles Clucas and Gary Howard Clucas all of Michigan. Charles is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother, Leona Clucas; father, Howard Clucas; brother, Max Clucas; and grandson, Shay Rose.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Englewood, Florida.



