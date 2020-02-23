|
Charles H. Johnson, Jr., 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his Port Charlotte home.
Charles was born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Elizabeth Johnson on June 23, 1932. Charles joined the U.S. Air Force out of High School, and returned to his native Ohio and family after being Honorably Discharged. Following the death of his wife Vernie with whom he had two sons, he met and married Joanne (Timm), with whom he enjoyed 25 wonderful years of marriage.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife Joanne, their children, sons' Robert (Dorothy) Johnson, Charles D. (Brenda) Johnson, and John (Susan) Timm; daughters' Nancy (Mike) Merrihew and Susan (Dan) Buck; brother, Jim (Carol) Johnson, and sister, Elizabeth (Steve) Fender; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many extended family members.
Funeral services celebrating Charles' life will be held at Edgewater Church in Port Charlotte, 19190 Cochran Blvd., this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Services and burial will be held in Ohio.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.