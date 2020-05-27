Charles J. McMahon, 75, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Yankee Lake, N.Y., went to be with his Lord, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in New York City, and raised in Newburgh and Goshen, N.Y. Charlie was a successful construction executive in New York City, and he and Pat spent 13 years together working and living in London, England, where he developed a multi national network of offices. Their hobby was traveling throughout Europe meeting new people. They retired to Punta Gorda in 2003 and began a new adventure together, boating with the PGI's landers and golfing with dear friends at St. Andrews South. Charlie could captivate a room and was always the life of the party. Charlie's passion has always been his family. He and Pat were high school sweethearts and raised their family in Goshen, N.Y. With everything he had going on he always had time to coach his sons' baseball and basketball teams. He loved to pick the "underdog" players and won year after year. Nothing lit up Charlie's smile like spending time with his grandchildren. "Poppy" was up for anything, anytime they asked. Anyone who knows Charlie understands that we lost a special person but take solace in knowing he will forever keep us smiling and laughing.



Charles leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia McMahon (nee Vivian), sons Peter (Laura) from Goshen, N.Y., and Matthew (Tracy) from Crown Point, Ind., 4 grandchildren Charlie, Julia, Mallory and Alyssa, brothers Paul and Stefen, best friend Rusty and many other very special family members. A Memorial Service will be held in N.Y. when we can all safely gather and celebrate Charlie's remarkable life. We love you Charlie!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store