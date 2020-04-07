|
Charles L. Pickett, 82, born in Danville, Ill., died peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Charlie as he was known, found his way to New England where his eight children were raised. He worked at Cleveland Twist Drill in Mansfield, Mass. until their closing. He then moved to Englewood, Fla., where two of his daughters live. He worked at the Englewood Community Hospital until he retired.
He is survived by his twin sister LaVawn Hoffman of Ill., brother Robert of Ill., 6 children: Steven Pickett of Pa., Todd Pickett of R.I., Robert Pickett of Mass., Diane Pickett of Mass., Dori Mann of Fla., Donna Anderson of Fla., 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, daughters Rebecca and Deborah, brothers Clarence, Wayne Scott, Harry Lewis, James, and Jackie, sisters Mary Jane, Shirley, Joanne and Patricia.
Due to current events, family and friends will be invited to attend a service that will be planned at the one year anniversary of his passing.