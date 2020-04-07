Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Pickett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Pickett Obituary
Charles L. Pickett, 82, born in Danville, Ill., died peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Charlie as he was known, found his way to New England where his eight children were raised. He worked at Cleveland Twist Drill in Mansfield, Mass. until their closing. He then moved to Englewood, Fla., where two of his daughters live. He worked at the Englewood Community Hospital until he retired.

He is survived by his twin sister LaVawn Hoffman of Ill., brother Robert of Ill., 6 children: Steven Pickett of Pa., Todd Pickett of R.I., Robert Pickett of Mass., Diane Pickett of Mass., Dori Mann of Fla., Donna Anderson of Fla., 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, daughters Rebecca and Deborah, brothers Clarence, Wayne Scott, Harry Lewis, James, and Jackie, sisters Mary Jane, Shirley, Joanne and Patricia.

Due to current events, family and friends will be invited to attend a service that will be planned at the one year anniversary of his passing.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -