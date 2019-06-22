Home

Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
1475 Center Rd
Venice, FL
Charles Leonard Trieble Obituary
Charles Leonard Trieble, 92, of Venice,Florida passed away on, Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was born February 20, 1927 in Saratoga Springs, New York to Charles & Rose (Baker) Trieble, the oldest of three children.

He finished High School early in 1945 in order to join the Navy immediately after his 18th birthday. He served during both WWII and the Korean War, and retired after 20 years both active duty and reserves. Charles graduated from Albany Business College in 1948. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Phyllis DeWein Trieble. They began their life together in Ballston Spa, New York before moving to Needham, Massachusetts where they raised their four children. Charles retired from IBM after 33 years in 1989 and the couple moved to Venice. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Venice Library and went on a mission trip to Brazil in 1997. He was an avid gardener, great cook and sharp dresser. He will be remembered for his bright smile, great ties, hearty laugh and kind manner.

He leaves three sons, Stephen (Eileen) Trieble of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, Paul (Mary) Trieble of Harwich, Massachusetts, and Robert Trieble of Chatham, Massachusetts; and one daughter, Carol (Chuck) Sears of Medway, MA; he also leaves ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

All are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church 1475 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292
