Charles Leroy Carter, 80, of Arcadia, died on Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born in Newark, Ohio on Aug. 6, 1940. He moved to Arcadia, Fla., from Somerset, Ohio in 1999. Charles had been employed with American National Can in Mount Vernon, Ohio as an extruder operator.



He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Carter. Survivors include his wife, Mamie Carter of Arcadia, Fla.; son, Charles L. Carter, II of Frazeyburg, Ohio; daughter, Christina D. Withrow (Charles) of Thornville, Ohio; brother, Larry Carter of Millersport, Ohio; grandchildren, Charles Carter III and Jessica Carter; and great-grandchildren, Colton, Aubree, Dax, Caleb, and Shallyn.



Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, Fla.



