Charles Lester "Bubba" Dean, 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully
Monday, January 6, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Bubba was born October 4, 1942 to William and Mary Dean, in Homestead, Florida. Bubba worked in construction as a carpenter until his retirement to Port Charlotte in 2013, moving from his longtime
home in Miami, Florida.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joan D. Dean; a daughter, Joy D. (John) Solen and son, Troy D. (Joanne) Dean; and three grandchildren, Cindy Marie (Joe) Stellon, Kristen Ann Solen, and Olivia Madison Dean. Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings.
Memorial services celebrating Bubba's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions in Bubba's name may be made to or Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238. www.tidewell.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.