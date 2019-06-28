Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Osterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Richard Osterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Richard Osterman Obituary
Charles Richard Osterman, 90, of North Port, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was born Jan. 27, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charles and Louise (Weber) Osterman.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Joyce; loving children, Debi McDaniel (Michael) of Tallahassee, Florida, Joy Simons of Newtown, Pennsylvania and Amy Perkins (Bob) of Tallahassee, Florida; sisters, Charlotte Calogero of Andalusia, Pennsylvania and Carol McComb (Matt) of Bensalem, Pennsylvania; seven cherished grandchildren, Michelle, John, Jeffrey, Scott, Madi, Sarah and Eric and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his only son, Ricky Osterman.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.