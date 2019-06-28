|
|
Charles Richard Osterman, 90, of North Port, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He was born Jan. 27, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charles and Louise (Weber) Osterman.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Joyce; loving children, Debi McDaniel (Michael) of Tallahassee, Florida, Joy Simons of Newtown, Pennsylvania and Amy Perkins (Bob) of Tallahassee, Florida; sisters, Charlotte Calogero of Andalusia, Pennsylvania and Carol McComb (Matt) of Bensalem, Pennsylvania; seven cherished grandchildren, Michelle, John, Jeffrey, Scott, Madi, Sarah and Eric and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his only son, Ricky Osterman.