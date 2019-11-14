Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friendship United Methodist
12275 Paramount Dr
Punta Gorda, FL 33955
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Richard" Sowles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Richard" Sowles Obituary
In Loving Memory of Charles "Richard" Sowles

88, a retired master mechanic, service manager and supervisor at Falvey Motors, Troy Michigan, passed away at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte Florida on June 15, 2019. He was born Dec. 2, 1930,

In Pontiac Michigan. He joined the Air Force in 1951 serving as Staff Sargent with Honorable Discharge in 1953. He moved to Florida in 1999 with wife Alice Jean Sowles and worked at the Punta Gorda Florida Airport for 16 years of service. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father,

grandfather and great grandfather, with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Alice, his loving sons Rick (Anne) Sowles, Bob (Leigh) Sowles, Doug (Beth) Sowles, Ron Sowles, his loving

Daughters Cheryl (Rich) Mosher, Ronda Sowles, Michelle (Bob) Dabak, stepdaughters Patty Braun, Susan (Mark) Trupkovich, Alison (Dan) Novotny, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years,

Naomi Jean Sowles and son Thomas Sowles.

A Memorial Service at Friendship United Methodist

Church will be held at 11:00 am, November 16, 2019,

12275 Paramount Dr., Punta Gorda, Florida.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -