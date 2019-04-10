On Friday, April 5, 2019, Cheri Lauren Carr, passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.



Cheri was 37 years old, looked like she was 27 and shared her vibrant spirit with every person she met.



A zest for life and always equipped with a smile, Cheri focused on bringing the best out of people, both willing and unwilling. She was a supportive friend and family member, always kept it real, and would be there for you no matter what. Cheri was a champion at anything she put her mind to. She was a successful performer with a beautiful voice, certified personal trainer, fitness instructor and nutritionist, architectural designer, realtor and most importantly, Mom to her two girls. She juggled many roles in her life and always managed to make everyone around her feel loved. Cheri loved life and lived every ounce to the fullest.



Cheri is survived by her daughters, Taylese and Ava Carr of Punta Gorda, her parents, Daniel and Doreen Foley of Punta Gorda, her Grandparents, Noe and Janet Gouveia of Ormand Beach, her brothers James Messinger of Orlando, Michael Messinger and his wife, Amy Messinger of Hardyston, New Jersey, Mark Foley of Brockton, Massachusetts and Daniel Foley of Punta Gorda. Sisters, Kerry Foley of Pembroke, Massachusetts; and Lauren Foley and her partner Mateo Noriega of New York City and a host of beloved cousins, aunts, uncles and her nieces and nephews.



We will be remembering Cheri and celebrating her footprint on life at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, located at 635 East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.



Please wear your finest garb and bring your stories, because Cheri will be watching over and we don't want to disappoint her. We welcome you at 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 prior to service.



Condolences and donations to funeral services and children's educational funds can be made by visiting the GoFundMe page listed under Cheri Carr (Foley) Funeral and Children's Educational Fund.