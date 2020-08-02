1/1
Cheryl-Ann Benn
Cheryl-Ann Benn, 63, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.

Cheryl-Ann was born November 12, 1956, in Trinidad and Tobago W.I. to the late Allan Greene and Joanne Edwards Greene. She immigrated to the United States in 1985 to join her husband Desmond in New York. Cheryl-Ann later moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 to raise her children.

Cheryl-Ann Benn traveled the world by the age of 16, as the premier dancer for Trinidad Dance Theatre. She performed at prestigious concert halls, including the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera and the Royal Albert Hall in London. She taught Trinidad's youth at St. Gabriel's School. She fell in love with the boy next door and had three children; she raised a loving, supportive and driven family. Cheryl-Ann built a home where everyone always felt welcomed. As a woman of great faith, she raised her children in the Catholic Church. She personified the Lord's word. Always giving to others; she humbly fed the poor and helped families in need financially. Her warm disposition, kindness and strength made her a mother figure to many.

Cheryl-Ann changed her career path graduating Summa Cum Laude as a RN and later with a Masters of Business Administration. She excelled in her career as an Executive in Home Health, where she hired and mentored hundreds.

Cheryl- Ann loved to travel, read, dance, garden and enjoyed high tea. Her greatest achievement, which brought her the most joy, was to be NANA to her grandchildren who she loved to the moon and back.

Survived by her family: The love of her life, Desmond Benn; children Nicolette, Nicolas and Tiffanie, their spouses and grandchildren; Antonella, Olivia, Theodor and Charles.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday 11 a.m. August 7, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
