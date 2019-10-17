Home

1971 - 2019
Chistopher "Chris" E Stout, 48, died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

Chris was born on Oct. 9, 1971.

He attended Charlotte High School, The University Florida, John Marshall Law School and practiced law in Chicago. He was a gifted pianist, a wonderful Son and Brother.

Chris leaves behind his father, Dr. Gene Stout; mother, Sally Stout; two brothers, Joseph Perillo (Andrea), David Perillo.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. On Oct. 26, 2019 at Ft. Ogden United Methodist Church. Friends are welcome.
