Christine Ann "Tina" Carhart, 67, of Englewood passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.



Born on February 7, 1952 in Albany, New York to the late David and Sarah Brown; she had been a resident of Charlotte County since 1995 coming from many Military bases around the world.



A devoted wife, mother and grandma for her family, she was an astonishing person inside and out. She always added a touch of love and laughter wherever she went. There was never a dull moment with her. She always wanted to have fun and experience new things. She was a marvelous cook. Many say she made the best spaghetti and meatballs, French toast and chocolate chip pancakes. She loved to get her nails done, her Starbucks and going out to eat. We weren't ready for her to let go, but the Lord said that her time was up here on earth with us. The time would have never been right, but no matter what, she will be deeply missed and loved.



Survivors include her loving husband of forty-seven years: Thomas Carhart of Englewood, Florida; two daughters: Tanesha Carhart of Ft. Myers, Florida, Tonielle Gayle of Fredericksburg, Virginia; one brother: David Brown of Selkirk, New York and five grandchildren: Gabriella and Isabella Carhart, Veronica, Valerie and Vivian Gayle.



Services will be private.



Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.



You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com