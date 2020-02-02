|
Christine Ann Polk, 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida entered eternity with Jesus on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home in Port Charlotte.
Christine was born June 17, 1947 to the late Raymond and Helen Schwartz in Schenectady, New York. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for many years on the brain injury unit at Sunnyview Hospital. She moved to Florida with her family nearly 20 years ago.
She is survived by her loving family, her wonderful husband of 54 years, Richard E. Polk of
Port Charlotte; two cherished daughters, Lisa Christine (William) Knight of Tampa, Florida and Lynn Marie (William) Rhein of Port Charlotte; her two precious grandchildren, Ashlyn and William Rhein; a sister, Karen (David) Tanner of Bradenton, Florida, sister-in-law Pamela Franklin of New York and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM, February 3, 2020 at the Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry Street, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: www.PGIGreenThumbs.org or www.Peaceriverbaptistfl.org,
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.