|
|
Christine G. (Eisele) Maine, 60, Rotonda West, Fla., passed away, Saturday, February 8, 2020, from a battle with cancer.
Christine was born October 25, 1959, in Rensselaer, Indiana. Christine graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 1978, Monticello, Indiana. She was a resident for the past 17 years of Rotonda West, Florida with previous residents in Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky.
Christine married Greg Maine on November 11, 1978 who survives. They have a son, Keith Maine, Rotonda West, Fla., who survives.
She is survived by her father and mother, Edward (Bud) and Anna Eisele; her sister, Linda (Steven) Jennings; brother, John (Brenda) Eisele; brother, Tim (Carmin) Eisele; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Edward and Ruby Eisele and Robert and Ethel Mroczek.
Arrangements made at National Cremation Society and memorial services are pending.
Contributions in memory of Christine may be made to the Tidewell Hospice, 12050 N Access Road, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981.