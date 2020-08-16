Christopher P. Maguire Jr., age 83, passed away quietly at home on August 4, 2020.



He is survived by his son Dennis Maguire of Bridgeport, Conn., and daughters Kathleen Anzalone and her husband Eddie of Pembroke, N.H., and Eileen Hansen and her husband Roy of Berlin, Mass. He also leaves behind his brother Jimmy Maguire and his wife Sylvia of Carver, Mass., as well as three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.



He was predeceased by his son, Christopher P. Maguire III of Plymouth, Mass., and brother Richard Maguire of Port Charlotte, Fla.



Son of the late Christopher Patrick Sr. and Helen (Foley) Maguire. Chris grew up on Corona St. in Dorchester, Mass., and graduated from Dorchester High in 1954. He served in the Navy Reserves at So Weymouth Naval Air Station 1954 to 1962 and married C. Virginia Maloney in 1958. They raised their four children in Brockton, Mass., and later moved to their favorite vacation spot, Plymouth, Mass. Chris was very proud of his lifelong career as a glazier, working on such notable buildings as the Prudential and John Hancock in Boston, Mass., and the MGM and Luxor Casinos in Las Vegas, Nev. After retiring, he lived in Port Charlotte, Fla., for many years and moved back to Mass. in 2016 to be closer to his family.



Chris was a friend of Bill W. for more than half his life. And although none of us are perfect, over the course of those many years he became gracious and kind and remained so to the very end. He enjoyed time spent with family & friends and was always willing to lend a hand. In his final years, it's amazing how many people would say, "he's so cute." He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.



A private graveside service will be planned for a later date.



