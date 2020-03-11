|
Clara (Connie) Althea Taylor, 93, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on March 9, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House, Englewood.
Born Feb. 18, 1927 in Laingsburg, Mich., Clara was the youngest child of the late Edward and Golda (Brockway) Sieb. She was a graduate of Corunna High School. Clara married Roy Taylor on Oct. 4, 1947, enjoying 72 years of marriage. She was employed by Sears as a switchboard operator. Clara and Roy shared a love of golf, fishing, bowling and playing cards with friends and family. She was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church and was active with the Englewood United Methodist Women.
Survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Martin, Linda (Bernie) Taylor; five grandchildren, Pam Martin, Steve (Tracey) Martin, Jeff (Rebeka) Taylor, Matt (Amy)
Taylor, Dan (Sarah) Taylor; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild. Clara will be remembered for her kind, gentle, and caring spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; three brothers and three
sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to The or to the . A private family viewing will be held.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.