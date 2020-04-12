|
Watson, Clara Maden, 87, died on March 26, 2020, after battling lung cancer. She's now busy sharing messages--or playing bridge--with her mother, Clara Blevins Maden; her husband of 42 years, Lt. Col. Jake G. Watson; and her brother in law, Navy Capt. Norman C. Imler.
Born in Wilkesboro, N.C., graduated from Science Hill High School, Johnson City, Tenn., graduated from Judson College (Al.), married to a USAF pilot from Alabama, Clara was tenacious, funny, and genteel--not the average Southern Belle. She was also a caring mother and a dedicated Air Force wife who supported her husband and his career. A resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., for many years, Clara loved being a twin sister, drinking margaritas anytime anywhere, and, most of all, spoiling her grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Maden, Sr. She is survived by her beloved twin, Ann Maden Imler, of Richmond, Va., and her brother, John M. Maden II (Gwen) of Johnson City, Tenn.; her three forbearing and loving children, Noelle Watson (David Wojahn) of Richmond, Va., Russell Watson (Angela Walker Watson) of Big Pine Island, Fla., and Lori Watson, of Richmond, Va.; her adored twin grandsons, Luke and Jake Wojahn; as well as many nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog, Sugarfoot V.
The family wants to express its gratitude to the staff of Lakewood Manor for their exceptional care. Also, they wish to thank Hospice of Virginia for their many months of generous support. Because of the unusual restrictions due to the Covid19 pandemic, a memorial celebration for Clara and burial with her husband in Florida National Cemetery will be held at a later date.