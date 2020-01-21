|
|
Clarence Thomas White, 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on December 24, 2019, after a short, yet gun-slingingly courageous, battle with colon cancer. A true Floridian, born and raised in Arcadia, Tom, (because he believed Clarence was too "old-fashioned" a name), was a retired Assistant Warden for the Florida Department of Corrections and served in the United States Armed Forces for twelve years during the Vietnam War.
A lover of only the finest of sweet teas, antique cars, Harley's, Costa Rican travel, fried okra, and nostalgic western television, Tom was, first and foremost, a heck of a guy, good friend, and a kind, yet cantankerously hard-headed brother. This doting grandfather, and winner of the "Top-Notch Dad" award for 34 consecutive years, is survived by his sister Karen White Ray and brother John A. White (Arcadia); daughter, Wendy White and grandchildren Rory, Finley, and Sawyer (North Port). He is preceded in death by his parents Annie Laura White Hayes and Lonzo White (Arcadia), sister Mary Ruth White Morris (Arcadia), and brothers Lonzo White Jr. (Tampa), and Melvin White (Orlando).
A Memorial Service to celebrate Clarence's life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the North Hillsborough Baptist Church in Arcadia, Florida at 11:30 AM; friends and family are welcome to attend.