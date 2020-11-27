1/1
Claris T. Mobley
Claris T. Mobley, 82, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Haines City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Haines City, Fla.

Mrs. Mobley was born June 26, 1938 in Jamaica, West Indies to the late Thaddeus and Ethel (Charlton) Brivitt.

She was a retired quality control operator for the Cadbury Candy Company

She moved to Florida from England in 1999, to enjoy her retirement in the sun.

She had many interests, dressmaking and gardening and was an active member of the church.

She loved to cook and serve her community. She loved to visit with people in hospital and offered her help and support.

She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Judith, two sons Paul and Sean

Five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph C. Ming.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Claris will be held 11 a.m. Saturday 28th Nov. 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, FL

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2020.
