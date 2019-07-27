|
Claudia J. Morse, 82, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was the daughter of James and Amelia Wayson, born November 10, 1936 in Annapolis, MD. Claudia was a bookkeeper and active in the Christian Women's Club and her Methodist church. A member of the Good Sam Club of Florida, she traveled extensively across the country with her husband in their motorhome. Claudia loved gardening and had a strong affection for cooking in the kitchen, leading to her becoming a cookbook author.
Claudia will be greatly missed by her husband of 60 years, Seavey; daughter Patrice (Scott) VanDussen; son Michael (Elizabeth); sister Patricia Clow and her 4 lovely grandchildren.
