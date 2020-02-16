|
Clayton Russell 95 years old, of Englewood, Fla. formerly of Brattleboro, Vt. passed away Feb. 4, 2020, in his home with his family by his side.
Clayton attended Kurn Hattin Homes for Boys, served his country during WWII, as part of a B24 bomber crew 360th of Bomb Group 370 squadron 13th Air Force. Flying 35 missions in the South Pacific and was awarded numerous metals. He owned and operated many business, including operating a diner, stock car race track, excavation & construction, school buses, manufactured Eljay travel trailers, Vt. Traveler sales & service, site seeing helicopter tours in Brattleboro, Vt. before retiring to Florida. He loved to fish and travel.
He was preceded by his parents Edward & Cora, sister Gertrude, brother Stewart and half brother Lewis Haley, wife Dorothy of 62 years and eldest son James. He is survived by sons John Russell, Gary Russell and partner Monica Zinn, daughter Linda Howe and husband Terry Howe. Grandchildren Scott, Christopher, Todd, Nicholas, Crystal, Whitney, Joseph, Jason and Kimberly Russell, Marlena Furness, Alwyn Fox IV, many great-grandchildren and many friends.
A Celebration of Life to be held March 1 at The Lighthouse Grill in Englewood from 1 - 3 p.m. A spring graveside serve to be held in Brattleboro, Vt.