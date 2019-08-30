|
Clifford M. Pollard Jr., 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away January 27, 2019. He was born September 6, 1934 in Meriden, Connecticut. Cliff proudly served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Mr. Pollard was a Lieutenant with the Meriden Fire Department in Meriden, Connecticut and served for 25 years. He was also a Master Plumber. Cliff and Dolores retired to Port Charlotte in 1992. He was a member of the American Legion Post 110, life member of VFW Post 5690 of Port Charlotte, life member of the North Italian Home Club of Meriden, Connecticut and a member of the Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710.
Cliff is greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Dolores; daughters, Annette and Susan Pollard both of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Jennifer Deuster of Savannah, Georgia, and son, Clifford M. Pollard III of Savannah, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers donations can be given in his memory to American Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, Florida 33980.
Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72, Sarasota, Florida, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow the American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida.