Clyde G "Budd" Cooper, formerly of Toledo, Ohio and Englewood, Fla., died peacefully on August 12, 2020, in Springboro, Ohio, at the age of 92. He grew up in Toledo and was a graduate of Whitmer High School and used to joke that he majored in sports. After graduation he was immediately drafted and became a paratrooper and served in the US Army from 1945 to 1947. Upon returning home he started his own business the Toledo Resilient Floor Layers. He retired in 1992 and moved to Englewood where he enjoyed playing tennis and golf and making many wonderful new friends from both the US and Canada. He is preceded in death by his parents Forest and Audra Cooper, his sister Cora "Peg" Fraker, his first wife Mary Kathleen "Kay" Cooper, his son Douglas D Cooper and his nephew Gerald T "Jerry" Fraker. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Margaret "Marge" Cooper, daughters Deborah Hawkins, Jennifer (Rodney) Kusumi, son Jeffrey Cooper and grandchildren Gretchen(Addison), Heather, Erin, Amara, Rafael (Kirsten), Christopher, Anna, Cache, Nash and little Kai. He is also survived by his step children Charles (Christine) Wilson, Sandi (Dennis) Rutherford and step grandchildren Kellee (Joseph), Ryan, Christopher (Heather), Chad, Jeffrey, Lauren, Brynn, Reid, AJ, Raegan, Cassidy and Kaitlyn and niece Barbara Thourot and nephews Carlton "Butch" (Karen) Fraker and Larry (Mary) Fraker. The family would like to thank the kind, wonderful staff at Tapestry Senior Living of Springboro and the competent, caring nurses of Hospice of Dayton
for all their help. Per his wishes there is no service planned at this time.