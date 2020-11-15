Colin Phelps, passed away on Nov 6, 2020, due to complications from coronavirus. This awful virus brought an abbreviated end to a most extraordinary life. Colin ran through the streets of London as a boy. As a teenager, Colin followed his brother to the United States, settling in Long Island. Colin volunteered to serve in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, saving numerous Marine lives on the front lines and receiving a Purple Heart. He chased a beautiful Navy nurse to Spain to convince her to marry him. Pat Bolger changed her mind and did, beginning a 42 year romance. He was Best Man for one son's wedding and was truly the best man for the other's. Generally, Colin was the best man. Sunday dinner was never missed, was two full plates, and included Yorkshire Pudding. After Pat's passing, he chased another beautiful woman, Sue Thibault. Great lives inspire, and there is no greater inspiration than Colin Edwin Phelps. We love you, dad. Colin is survived by his queen, Sue, his grateful sons, Derek and Paul, his loving daughters in law, Geraldine and Jamie, and his admiring brother, Roy. His spirit lives on in his grandsons, Guy and Oliver. In lieu of flowers, please pour yourself your drink of choice and dance the night away in the arms, or memory, of someone you love. Full obit at https://bit.ly/colinobit