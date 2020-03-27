|
|
Colleen N Carroll, 92, of Rotonda West, Fla. passed away March 15, 2020. She was born and raised in Wellsville, Ohio. Colleen and her late husband, Bob, were self employed as a manufacturer's representative agency of 55 years in Rock Island, Ill. That didn't stop Colleen from working other jobs at Abrahams Department store and The Wine Cellar. They moved to Rotonda West in 2004 from Rock Island, Ill. Colleen was an avid bridge player and active in other local social activities. She was a member of Community Presbyterian Church and deeply valued her Christian beliefs.
Colleen is survived by her daughter, Candace L Frey of New Bern, N.C.; son, Bradford D. Carroll of Andalusia, Ill.; cousin, DonnaKay Verzella of Wellsville, Ohio; 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bob and their son, Guy.
Services will be private in the Quad City area. Memorial for Colleen can be sent to Community Presbyterian Church, 405 South McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 or , PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675
