Concetta M. "Connie" Califano Prendergast, 90, died peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her daughter Debbie's home in Ravena, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Schenectady, N.Y., on December 23, 1929, the daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy LeRoy Califano. Connie was raised and educated in Troy, N.Y., and later attended business school. She was employed by the Merchants Mutual Insurance Co. in Albany, N.Y, for two years before becoming a homemaker and raising her family.
She married the late William R. Prendergast on April 17, 1949, in St. Peter's Church in Troy. She resided in Troy and Watervliet before moving to Snyders Lake in North Greenbush, NY in 1953. While in North Greenbush, she was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the coach of ladies softball, basketball and volleyball teams.
She has wintered in North Port, Fla., since 1985 and summered on the Hudson River between Corinth and Lake Luzerne.
Mrs. Prendergast assisted her husband in his position as Town Assessor for the Town of North Greenbush and also assisted him in his duties as Union Chairman for the United Transportation Union. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in North Greenbush and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Troy Lodge of Elks.
She was the wife of the late William R. Prendergast who died in 2008; beloved mother of William R. (late Terri) Prendergast of Castleton, James M. (Jeanne) Prendergast of Stone Harbor, N.J., Colleen M. (Rickie) Page of East Greenbush, Mary Ellen Page of Averill Park, Deborah Anne (Brian) Sanderson of Ravena and Jean Marie Flanagan of East Greenbush; sister of Helen Belanger of Ormond Beach, Fla. Connie is also survived by 12 cherished grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189 and at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, North Greenbush, NY where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Please wear masks and follow social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org
.
Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
.