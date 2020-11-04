Connie Guastavino, 92, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice.



Born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Manhattan, N.Y., to the late Antonio and Angelina Esposito Robustelli; she had been a resident of Charlotte County for thirty-two years coming from Bronx, N.Y.



Connie is predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2012 and a son, Anthony in 2003.



Survivors include two daughters: Ella Guastavino, Marie Bronson and son-in-law Timothy, all of Englewood, Fla.; one grandson: Michael Vacco, III of Midland, Texas.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. - Noon and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Entombment will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Venice.



