Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Genco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Connie" Genco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance "Connie" Genco Obituary
Constance "Connie" Genco (nee DiGiovanni), 91, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 she was a long time Sarasota County resident.

Connie worked in banking for 25 years in Ohio, before retiring to Florida. Besides family, Connie's loves included traveling, fine dining, bicycling, gardening, and her precious Lincoln.

Connie is survived by her son, Michael; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Tom( Patty)Linden; great-grandchildren, Andrew(Amanda)and Cassandra Linden; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Michael and her daughter, Diane.

Private family services have been concluded in North Port, Florida
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.