Constance "Connie" Genco (nee DiGiovanni), 91, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 she was a long time Sarasota County resident.
Connie worked in banking for 25 years in Ohio, before retiring to Florida. Besides family, Connie's loves included traveling, fine dining, bicycling, gardening, and her precious Lincoln.
Connie is survived by her son, Michael; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Tom( Patty)Linden; great-grandchildren, Andrew(Amanda)and Cassandra Linden; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Michael and her daughter, Diane.
Private family services have been concluded in North Port, Florida