Constance Leontine (Paul) Morehart, age 84, passed away at her home in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She died of congestive heart failure.
Connie was born in 1934 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to Wilfrid and Alice Paul, and was the fifth of six children. She was the widow of Jonas Leroy Morehart, who she married on September 4, 1954. They met at a roller-skating rink in Norfolk, Virginia, while Jonas was still on active duty in the Navy. They moved to Punta Gorda in 1995, after raising their six children in Alexandria, VA, where they lived for 25 years.
Connie was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a dedicated volunteer at the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic charity, for 25 years. She also supported the USO and . She loved spending time with family and friends, watching classic movies, and playing dominoes, cards, and other games. She enjoyed bowling and played on many bowling leagues going back to the 1970s.
Connie is survived by her youngest brother, Donald Paul, her six children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 am. The funeral service will be led by Fr. Jerry Kaywell. A gathering will be held on Friday, September 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Roberson's Funeral Home at 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the charities she regularly supported including St. Vincent de Paul Society of Punta Gorda, Florida, USO, or .
More information and photos can be found on conniemorehart.com . Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel.