Constance Louise Reynolds (Conni), 92, passed away on July 3, 2019 in Cape Coral. Conni was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Stanley J. and Elsie Polosky, she was the oldest of 4 children.



Conni was an active member of Sigma Phi Alpha Sorority which participated in many community enrichment projects she loved, to include being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. She also volunteered at Fawcett Hospital for many years. Her generous heart extended to needy children around the world and for many Christian based charitable organizations. Conni will be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her positive attitude, generous spirit, and wonderful sense of humor.



She will be deeply missed by her 3 children, Barbara (Stephen) Crosby, Lynn (Rachel) Swaska, and John (Cindy) Swaska. Conni had 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition, Conni is survived by 2 sisters, Claudia (Edward) McLaughlin and Eileen Schneider, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bittner, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her brother, Stanley (Skip) Polosky Jr., brothers-in-law Ralph Schneider and John (Jack) Bittner preceded her in death.



The memorial service will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church at 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 at 10 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A celebration of life gathering will follow at The Villas Clubhouse in Bobcat Trail, 2001 Lynx Run, North Port, FL 34287.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in their mother's memory to . To express condolences to the family, please visit www.Ltaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.