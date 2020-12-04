On the 15th of Nov. 2020, Cooper Leigh Whitten passed away. Cooper was a Punta Gorda native and proud Floridian by every measure; he had a keen interest in, and broad knowledge of our state's history, nature, and beauty. He followed a 'barefooted' pathway into its woods, onto her waters, and through her towns. Cooper was a graduate of all that he endeavored to pursue; Sarasota Military Academy, countless competitive swimming courses, sailing and instructor courses, competitions in swimming and sailing all over Florida, leading and leadership in the Civil Air Patrol...the list is staggering. His last quest is completed in spirit; Cooper was a junior at Stetson University and had no doubts at all that he would hang his diploma in 2022. His university, his Sigma Nu fraternity brothers, his extraordinary extended family will all miss him. None more so than his surviving family though; his mother Marilyn Moss, father Richard Whitten, sister Kelsey Grace Whitten, brother Steve Earle Whitten, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, all. A remembrance and celebration is planned for the 5th of Dec. at 2:30 p.m. Contact family for more information.



