CORCORAN, Margery Ann "DeeDee" (Ring) in Englewood, Florida, formerly of Braintree and Winchester Massachusetts, on January 27, 2020, at age 82, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert (Col. USAF Ret.), devoted mother of Kimberly Vranas and her husband Chuck of Braintree, Massachusetts, and son Sean Corcoran of Englewood, Florida. Margery was a 1955 graduate of Winchester High School and attended St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. As an L.P.N. she devoted her career to geriatric nursing for 55 years.
Family and friends may honor her life by gathering at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, ENGLEWOOD, on Tuesday, February 4, from 9-10 am, Prayer Service at 10 am. Services will conclude with Margery being laid to rest with her loving husband in Gulf Pines Memorial Park. May they rest in peace together, for eternity.